Woodbury Deputy Identified from Weekend Shooting
WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS THE DEPUTY WHO WAS FIRED UPON WAS MICHAEL LENZ AND SAYS ONE OF THE SUSPECTS, 24 YEAR OLD MELVIN SPENCER OF SIOUX CITY, INITIATED THE GUNFIRE: SHERIFF DREW SAYS THAT UNIDENTIFIED PERSON REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AND IS NOT FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES AT THIS TIME, ALTHOUGH CHARGES ARE STILL POSSIBLE.
