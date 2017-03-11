Winter Storm Watch issue for Emmet an...

Winter Storm Watch issue for Emmet and Palo Alto Counties going into effect at 4 PM Sunday.

Our wintry trend will be continuing as we closeout the weekend with a strong storm system expected to moving into the region Sunday. A wintry mix looks to develop by around midday and as the low pressure center moves through Siouxland winds will begin to turn back out of the N/NW.

