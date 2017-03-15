Weather spotter training at community college

Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator, Rebecca Socknat came to KTIV studios to talk about how Western Iowa Tech Community College is offering a training course for these weather spotters. Western Iowa Tech Community College is hosting Weather Spotter Training April 4, 2017, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held on WITCC's Sioux City campus, 4647 Stone Avenue, in the Rocklin Conference Center.

