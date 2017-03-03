Vanity in Sioux City is located at 4400 Sergeant Road, Suite 370
A Fargo-based women's clothing chain plans to close its 140 stores after more than 50 years in business. Vanity board chairman Jim Bennett tells KFGO the company has filed for bankruptcy protection.
