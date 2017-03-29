United States Navy Band performs on Morningside College campus
The United States Navy Band made a stop in Sioux City to perform at Eppley Auditorium on the Morningside College campus. The band's concert moderator, Chief Musician Courtney Williams, says even though the instruments these sailors carry don't protect American civilians, they still play an important role in protecting the honor of fallen sailors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb '17
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC