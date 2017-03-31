Uber lauched its ride-sharing service in Sioux City on Friday morning
Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, said, "We are excited to welcome Uber to Siouxland today." There are two options: the standard uberX or uberXL, which is for larger parties up to 6 passengers.
