Two men charged in weekend assault

Two men charged in weekend assault

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Two Sioux City men face criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a man after, police say, they knocked him unconscious with a full can of beer. 20-year-old Jakob Jaminet admitted to police that he threw the can of beer, which knocked out victim Percy Foy, on Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar 14 Gman 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Feb 20 Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC