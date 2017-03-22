Trump to speak at Liberty University commencement
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of Liberty University, during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, on Jan. 31, 2016. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Dave Kaup "I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion," Trump told CBN News , which first broke the news of the commencement address.
