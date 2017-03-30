Trial Set in Vehicular Homicide Case
A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE OF AN OMAHA MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE FROM A FATAL PURSUIT LAST NOVEMBER ON SIOUX CITY'S WESTSIDE. THE VEHICLE CRASHED INTO A RETAINING WALL AT WEST THIRD AND ROSS AND CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 38 YEAR OLD DJUAN BEVERLY, WHO WAS A PASSENGER.
