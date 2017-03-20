Traffic Alert: Fire crews fight grass fire along I-29 south of the Floyd Monument
Sioux City Fire Rescue said smoke conditions continue to worsen with visibility in the area due to a grass fire along Interstate 29. Authorities said drivers should see an alternate route of travel. They are reporting there is grass fire between milemarker 144 and 146 and emergency crews are working in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb 20
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC