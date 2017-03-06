The Lumineers To Play Benefit For Standing Rock Protestors In Sioux City, IA

THE LUMINEERS, along with tour mates SUSTO, will play a benefit concert for THE WATER PROTECTORS at STANDING ROCK on MARCH 26th at the ORPHEUM THEATRE in SIOUX CITY, IA. Last year, an indigenous-led movement, dubbed the WATER PROTECTORS, grew out of the call to defend the STANDING ROCK NATION's clean drinking water and in opposition to the DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE, referring to their actions as "protections and prayers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.