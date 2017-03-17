St. Patrick's Day floats take over downtown Sioux City

Hundreds of people lined Fourth Street in their best green outfits, from tutus, to hats, to any other creative ideas they could come up with. "We got a little bit of Irish in us and it's fun and Sioux City's got a lot of stuff to do, you just got to get out and do it," said Lisa Miller, a Sioux City resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.