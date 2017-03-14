Sioux City School Board approves resolution for immigrant students
It involves the "Bridge Act", which is legislation that would allow foreign-born immigrant children, and teenagers, to continue their education in the United States after they were brought here by their parents. The proposed bill would allow those children in the United States either legally, or illegally, to receive a "provisional protected presence".
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|17 hr
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb 20
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC