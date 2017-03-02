Sioux City postal worker pleads guilty to stealing cash, gift cards from mail

In federal court, in Sioux City, Thursday, 42 year-old Kirk Baird, of Sergeant Bluff, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of mail by a postal employee. He'll face a maximum sentence of 5-years in prison without the possibility of parole, and a fine of up to $250,000, when he's sentenced.

