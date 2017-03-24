Sioux City man in deputy-involved shooting set for arraignment on Friday
A Sioux City man is set to be arraigned tomorrow for the February 26th shootout with a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy. On February 26th a simple traffic stop on Port Neal Road turned into a high speed chase that ended after the car got stuck at the Sioux City Police Training Center near the Sioux Gateway Airport.
