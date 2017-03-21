Sioux City girl suffering from rare disease that affects only 108 people worldwide
PURA Syndrome is a disease so uncommon that doctors have only diagnosed 108 cases in the entire world, with one of the cases in Sioux City. "She's very empathetic," said Kerry Hildring, Paige's mother.
