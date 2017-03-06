Sioux City city council adopts plans for Cone Park Lodge project - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports City leaders have adopted plans and specifications for a big piece of the new Cone park being built in Morningside. The 3,000 square foot Cone Park Lodge will cost $750,000 to build.

