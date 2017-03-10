Several Factors Determine Submissions...

Several Factors Determine Submissions of Sexual Assault Dna Test Kits

Sioux City Police say there are many reasons why there are untested sexual assault evidence kits stored in police departments and sheriff's offices across Iowa. A state audit ordered by the legislature last year revealed 4,265 untested kits in the state, including 275 from Sioux City.

