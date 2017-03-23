Schools participate in World Water Da...

Schools participate in World Water Day - Blue Out'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Globe Catholic Newspaper

In order to create an awareness of global water issues, Mater Dei School in Sioux City has challenged other Catholic schools to recognize World Water Day, March 22, as a "Blue Out."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe Catholic Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar 14 Gman 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Feb '17 Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC