Pursuit Suspect Pleads not Guilty

AN OMAHA MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES STEMMING FROM A FATAL PURSUIT LAST NOVEMBER 11TH ON SIOUX CITY'S WESTSIDE. THE VEHICLE SPED OFF AT 80 MILES AN HOUR, EVENTUALLY CRASHING INTO A RETAINING WALL AND ROLLING AT WEST THIRD AND ROSS.

