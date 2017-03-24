Police Officer Injured in Overnight Accident
A Sioux City Police Officer was injured overnight after his S-U-V was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a suspected intoxicated driver. The accident happened on Leech Avenue and police say the officer was transported to the hospital with non serious injuries.
