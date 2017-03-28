New details behind Historic 4th Street stabbing suspect
According to court officials, 33-year-old Jess Pinney of Sioux City, bonded out of jail after his bond amount was set at $15,000. He has been charged with two-counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and three counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
