Magazine: Sioux City metro ranks #1 in nation for economic development
Everywhere you look around the Sioux City metro area, you can see construction and business growth. Whether its the $18-million Cloverleaf Cold Storage expansion on Harbor Drive, or the new Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant going in the Bridgeport West Industrial Park.
