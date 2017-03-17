Lucky St. Patick's Day forecast across the region

Happy St. Patrick's Day!! Better get that green ready! More seasonable warmth is on the way for our St. Patty's Day after Sioux City reached a high of 60 last evening! A cold front is moving through early today so NW winds will try to pump in cooler air, but at best it looks like it will just be creating wind chill factor so make sure you grab a green jacket if you're out at any parades. Temperatures look to do a repeat later on today with highs topping out near that 60 degree mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.