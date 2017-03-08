LPS employee withdraws from OPS super...

LPS employee withdraws from OPS superintendent race

Current Associate Superintendent for Instruction at Lincoln Public Schools and superintendent candidate finalist for Omaha Public Schools Jane Stavem has withdrawn her name from consideration for the position. I am emailing to inform you that Superintendent Candidate Finalist Jane E.Stavem has withdrawn her name from the Superintendent Search selection process.

