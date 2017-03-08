LPS employee withdraws from OPS superintendent race
Current Associate Superintendent for Instruction at Lincoln Public Schools and superintendent candidate finalist for Omaha Public Schools Jane Stavem has withdrawn her name from consideration for the position. I am emailing to inform you that Superintendent Candidate Finalist Jane E.Stavem has withdrawn her name from the Superintendent Search selection process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb 20
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC