Loss of E-a-S Subsidy May Hurt Small Airports
President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating Essential Air Service subsidies to smaller cities who depend on the funding to attract airline service to their communities. Sioux City previously received EAS funding for four years, but in 2015 American Airlines told federal officials they didn't need the subsidy to operate their Sioux City to Chicago flights.
