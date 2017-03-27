KZSR (Q102)/Sioux City, IA Pulls Off A 'Preset Reset'
POWELL BROADCASTING Hot AC KZSR /SIOUX CITY, IA PD BRUCE THE MOOSE tells ALL ACCESS, "We sampled... ok stole the 'preset reset' idea from B987/TAMPA and today we set out to give away 102 gas cards from 7-9a to people that proved Q102 was their preset one. Proving radio still works with pre promotion and a good staff of help.
