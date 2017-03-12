"Iowa's Great Idea Challenge" is now ...

"Iowa's Great Idea Challenge" is now open

The state Just launched "Iowa's Great Idea Challenge," The contest is looking for entrepreneurs who have innovative business concepts for products or services. "The contest is for anyone throughout the state of Iowa who has an innovative idea but may not know how to build it into a business or what the first steps are to make it happen.

