Iowa Senate rejects ban on traffic cameras, backs new rules
The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would impose new rules for traffic enforcement cameras, but lawmakers rejected a proposed ban on the devices. The Des Moines Register reports the Senate approved the bill Wednesday night after amending it to retain the cameras and impose the new rules.
