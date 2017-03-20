Gausman focused on Sioux City school district after withdrawing from Omaha position

After nearly three months of travel between Sioux City and Omaha, Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman is staying in the heart of Siouxland. "We simply determined that the right thing for us and for the future and the best way we could best serve a community and serve children for the future is right here in Sioux City," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman.

