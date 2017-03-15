Explorers Re-Sign Pair of Arms

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed RHP Ryan Zimmerman and LHP Hobbs Johnson to 2017 American Association contracts. The 2017 season will mark Zimmerman's 5th season in professional baseball, 3rd as a member of the X's and Johnson's 2nd season with the Explorers, 5th in professional baseball.

