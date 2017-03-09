DWU Women Advance At NAIA Tourney

DWU Women Advance At NAIA Tourney

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY, IA The Dakota Weslsyan women improved to 27-6 with an opening-round win at the NAIA National in Sioux City Wednesday night 66-54. Ashley Bray led the way with 18 points, Rylie Osthus had 14 and Amber Bray 12. The Tigers built a 20 point lead in the first half and never looked back.

