Documents:150-room Courtyard by Marriott planned for Sioux City convention center site

After 18-months of development, Sioux City city leaders seem ready to unveil plans for a new, downtown convention center hotel complex. Documents prepared by Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty show the city, and Kinseth, have settled on plans to build a five-story, 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel connected to the convention center.

