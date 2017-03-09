Documents:150-room Courtyard by Marri...

Documents:150-room Courtyard by Marriott planned for Sioux City convention center site

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

After 18-months of development, Sioux City city leaders seem ready to unveil plans for a new, downtown convention center hotel complex. Documents prepared by Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty show the city, and Kinseth, have settled on plans to build a five-story, 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel connected to the convention center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Feb 20 Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC