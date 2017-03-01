Davenport to face Saint Francis (Ind.) in first round of NAIA D2 National Tournament

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the 32 qualifiers and bracket for the 26th annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship, presented by Mercy Medical Center and Seaboard Triumph Foods. The event will be held in Sioux City, Iowa, for the 20th-straight season - the longest streak of any current championship host - at the Tyson Events Center from March 8-14.

