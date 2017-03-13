Correctional facility may close permanently in northwest Iowa
Correctional facilities are feeling the effects of state budget cuts and despite originally saying they will close it's doors temporarily they may now close permanently. by the end of May. At the Sheldon Correctional and Treatment Facility, most of the beds are empty and the rooms are having to be cleared out by occupants.
