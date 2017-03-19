Cooler but still above average day to start spring
What a pleasant day we had for our Sunday! Even though it was the last day of spring we saw a full May preview with temperatures launching into the 60s and 70s across the area. O'Neill even reached the mid 80s! In Sioux City we fell short of the record of 80 degrees but still were 25 degrees above average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb 20
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC