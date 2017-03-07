Concerns raised over bridge reconstruction on Military Road in North Sioux City
The bridge reconstruction on Military Road and Riverside Boulevard has led to concerns from some businesses and residents in North Sioux City. With the public meeting Monday in North Sioux City's City hall, there was some some discussion about how the bridge will affect Siouxlanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
