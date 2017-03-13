Bryant Elementary School construction to be pushed back
The Sioux City School Board voted tonight to reject two bids for the construction of the new Bryant Elementary School. "We anticipate that we'll probably have to push the schedule back and have an opening of fall of 2020.
