Briar Cliff University seeks medical advance
For the not so many people who have consumed them, Psoralea esculenta, or prairie turnips, are not considered to be the stuff of fine dining. But the turnip, which is grown in Siouxland and the upper Great Plains , could have a key role ahead in inhibiting the growth of disease-causing bacteria.
