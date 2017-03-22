Branstad focused on Iowa while he prepares for confirmation as next U.S. ambassador to China
Wednesday's trip to Sioux City, by Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, may be his last before his confirmation hearing to become the next U.S. ambassador to China. KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with Branstad to talk about how his future may rely heavily on the present.
Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
