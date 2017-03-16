Boys & Girls Club Members Compete for Regional Honors
The top members from Boys and Girls Clubs of Iowa and Nebraska have gathered in Sioux City for the state Youth of the Year competitions. The winner for each state will go on to compete for the Regional Youth of the Year competition in Chicago.
