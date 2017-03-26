Benefit concert to support Dakota Access Pipeline protests
The group is fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs from North Dakota through parts of Siouxland through Iowa to Illinois. THE LUMINEERS announced today that they, along with tour mates Susto, will play a benefit concert for THE WATER PROTECTORS AT STANDING ROCK on March 26th at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, IA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb '17
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC