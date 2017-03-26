Benefit concert to support Dakota Access Pipeline protests

The group is fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs from North Dakota through parts of Siouxland through Iowa to Illinois. THE LUMINEERS announced today that they, along with tour mates Susto, will play a benefit concert for THE WATER PROTECTORS AT STANDING ROCK on March 26th at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, IA.

