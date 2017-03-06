Alberta halves time it takes to diagn...

Alberta halves time it takes to diagnose and treat stroke patients

Known as door-to-needle time, the average time it takes from a stroke patient's arrival at hospital to their diagnosis and treatment has been cut in half in the province, Alberta Health Services said Monday. The improvement means time is down from about 70 to 36 minutes, in what AHS said makes the province's stroke treatment centres "among the fastest in the world."

