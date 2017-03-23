185TH Continues to Play Vital Role in U.S. Air Defense

Over 40 civilian employers and distinguished visitors from around the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota boarded flights departing the Sioux City, Iowa airport for an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, "Boss Lift" that departed from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. While lying next to the boom operator in the back of the U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft, guests nominated by their National Guard employee made their way to the refueling area above South Dakota where they got to witness an air to air refueling with F-16's from South Dakota's 114th Fighter Wing based in Sioux Falls, SD.

