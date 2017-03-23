185TH Continues to Play Vital Role in U.S. Air Defense
Over 40 civilian employers and distinguished visitors from around the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota boarded flights departing the Sioux City, Iowa airport for an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, "Boss Lift" that departed from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. While lying next to the boom operator in the back of the U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft, guests nominated by their National Guard employee made their way to the refueling area above South Dakota where they got to witness an air to air refueling with F-16's from South Dakota's 114th Fighter Wing based in Sioux Falls, SD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb '17
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC