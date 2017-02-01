Xa S Add Two More Pitchers

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed RHPs Brad Orosey and Keith Picht to 2017 American Association contracts. The right hander brings experience to the Explorers pitching staff, pitching five seasons in independent baseball, including the last three seasons in the American Association .

