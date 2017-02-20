Wort returns to Sioux City for 2017 S...

Wort returns to Sioux City for 2017 Season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed RHP Rob Wort to a 2017 American Association contract. The 2017 season will mark Wort's 9th season in professional baseball, 4th as a member of the X's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... 9 hr Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb 3 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC