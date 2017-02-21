Winter Storm Watch Thursday evening t...

Winter Storm Watch Thursday evening through Friday for parts of Siouxland

22 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Sioux City smashed a record high today by getting up to 73 degrees while the old record was only 64 set way back in 1943. Rain will be developing during the day on Thursday and northwestern Siouxland could even see snow mixing in already during the afternoon.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Woodbury County was issued at February 22 at 3:22PM CST

