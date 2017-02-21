Winter Storm Watch Thursday evening through Friday for parts of Siouxland
Sioux City smashed a record high today by getting up to 73 degrees while the old record was only 64 set way back in 1943. Rain will be developing during the day on Thursday and northwestern Siouxland could even see snow mixing in already during the afternoon.
