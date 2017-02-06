Willie Nelson set to perform at Hard Rock's Battery Park

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino said Willie Nelson is set to perform a concert at Battery Park on Saturday, June 10. Nelson brings six decades of Billboard chart topping, Grammy Award winning hits to Battery Park's stage this summer. "We are very excited to welcome Country Music Hall of Famer and American icon, Willie Nelson to Battery Park," said Todd Moyer, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

