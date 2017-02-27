Two Suspects Identified in Woodbury C...

Two Suspects Identified in Woodbury County Pursuit

Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE HOOD WAS DRIVING WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 3:30AM AT INTERSTATE 29 NEAR PORT NEAL AVENUE. SPENCER AND THE THIRD SUSPECT DROVE ON, EVENTUALLY BECAME STUCK NEAR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE TRAINING CENTER WHERE THE SUSPECTS ENGAGED IN A GUN BATTLE WITH A SHERIFF'S DEPUTY.

