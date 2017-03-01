Trump says Obamacare replacement is 'something special'
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during their during campaign had promised to immediately drop and create a replacement for the Affordable Care Act - a signature program by former President Barack Obama that Trump has denounced as ineffective and too costly. The Democratic minority leader maintained that they are "steeled for the fight", pointing to the divisions between conservative and more moderate Republicans.
